Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,450.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,937 shares of company stock valued at $9,738,239 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

