Dyer Corey Sells 6,253 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dyer Corey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $130.35 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.63 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.04 and its 200-day moving average is $135.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,311 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

