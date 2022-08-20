Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.10.

Cummins Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $228.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,125 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

