Country Club Bank GFN Invests $269,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,133,773 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,548,000 after buying an additional 536,379 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 38,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.