Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Gap Up to $11.45

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.45, but opened at $11.81. Costamare shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 4,392 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Costamare in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Costamare Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Costamare in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Costamare in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Costamare by 1,053.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costamare by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

