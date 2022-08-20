Comparing Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) & NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL)

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) and NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.5% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of NEXGEL shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of Alphatec shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of NEXGEL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alphatec and NEXGEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -55.97% -268.17% -29.30% NEXGEL N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 1 4 0 2.80 NEXGEL 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alphatec and NEXGEL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Alphatec presently has a consensus price target of $15.08, indicating a potential upside of 80.42%. NEXGEL has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 182.49%. Given NEXGEL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NEXGEL is more favorable than Alphatec.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alphatec and NEXGEL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $243.21 million 3.60 -$144.33 million ($1.62) -5.16 NEXGEL $1.55 million 6.36 N/A N/A N/A

NEXGEL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alphatec.

Summary

NEXGEL beats Alphatec on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement. It also provides Invictus Modular Fixation Systems designed to increase adaptability with the power of screw modularity; OsseoScrew system to restore the integrity of the spinal column; Arsenal spinal fixation system, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation platform to fix a range of degenerative to deformity pathologies and surgical procedures; Aspida Anterior Lumbar Plating System, a fixation system for anterior lumbar interbody fusion; AMP Anti-Migration Plate; OCT Spinal Fixation System; trestle luxe anterior cervical plate system; and Insignia Anterior Cervical Plate System. In addition, the company offers IdentiTi Porous Ti, Transcend Lateral, and Battalion Posterior Interbody Implants; and biologics consisting of Cervical Structural Allograft Spacers, 3D ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix, Alphagraft Demineralized and Cellular Bone Matrix, and Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, as well as EOS imaging products. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. NEXGEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

