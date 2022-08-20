Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $45.67 and last traded at $45.65, with a volume of 40800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.23.

The solar energy provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

CSIQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Canadian Solar by 5.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,208 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,307 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

