Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Raised to $37.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 3.19. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $37.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $174,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,049 shares of company stock valued at $940,009 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $858,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,577,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,595,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.