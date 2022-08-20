Blake D. Moret Sells 8,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $975,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,614,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,179,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PTC Stock Down 2.1 %

PTC stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.90 and a 200-day moving average of $110.27.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

