BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $713.85 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $646.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $682.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

