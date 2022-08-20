Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Oppenheimer

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $240.24.

Bill.com Stock Up 16.7 %

Bill.com stock opened at $174.29 on Friday. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Insider Activity

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $820,681.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,177,072.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,212. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Featured Stories

