Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Given New $269.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $245.00 to $269.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BILL. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $240.24.
BILL opened at $174.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.90 and a 200-day moving average of $165.48. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.
In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $3,489,446.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $3,489,446.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $68,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,212 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 8,810.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,860 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Bill.com by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,970,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Bill.com by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after acquiring an additional 633,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,593,000 after acquiring an additional 372,416 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
