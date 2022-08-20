Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.2 %

BAC stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.