B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 787 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.2% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 328,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $840,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $9,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.54.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $224.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

