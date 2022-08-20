B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,795 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $95.00 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $127.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.17.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.