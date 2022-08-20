B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 186,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $369.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.26 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

