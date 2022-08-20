B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $895,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,804 shares of company stock worth $8,491,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 3.1 %

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Argus dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $109.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.19.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

