B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $147.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

