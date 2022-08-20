B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lightwave Logic were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Lightwave Logic in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Lightwave Logic in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Lightwave Logic in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 887.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the period. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

Lightwave Logic Price Performance

LWLG opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.