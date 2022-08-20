B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 38,288 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $125,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $204,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth $248,000.
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance
NYSEARCA FMAR opened at $32.64 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.