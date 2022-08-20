B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 38,288 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $125,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $204,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth $248,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

NYSEARCA FMAR opened at $32.64 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02.

