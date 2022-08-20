Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 531.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,500 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,431,000 after buying an additional 1,600,993 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,292,000 after buying an additional 1,261,423 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,715 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on KHC. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

KHC stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

