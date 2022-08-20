Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,292.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 213,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 198,147 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,872,000 after buying an additional 19,366 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 72,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Trading Down 3.8 %

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $103.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

