Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 185.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,974 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $68.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.86. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.55.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.47%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

