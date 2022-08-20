Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 551 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.45.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.4 %

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $152.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.44. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

