Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 441.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in CSX by 1,717.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 477,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 450,886 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 942,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,424,000 after acquiring an additional 65,536 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 240.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.83 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

Insider Activity at CSX

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.