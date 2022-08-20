Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 259 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,224 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average is $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $67.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.16.

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.