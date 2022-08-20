Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 215 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,399,000 after buying an additional 1,585,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,451,000 after buying an additional 300,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in General Mills by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after buying an additional 5,742,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,804,000 after buying an additional 77,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,580,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,752,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS opened at $77.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.28. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $78.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.