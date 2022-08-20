AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.14 Million Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28,270.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,553,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after buying an additional 6,530,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,549,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after buying an additional 346,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,352,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,025,000 after buying an additional 151,248 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,836,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,921,000 after buying an additional 163,280 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,624,000 after buying an additional 112,855 shares during the period. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

FLO stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.27.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FLO shares. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.