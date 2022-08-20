Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stake Cut by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,264 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameren Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEE. UBS Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Shares of AEE opened at $97.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $99.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.29 and its 200-day moving average is $90.60.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. Ameren’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

