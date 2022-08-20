Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Gap Down to $25.66

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.66, but opened at $24.62. Allegro MicroSystems shares last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 466 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ALGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.
Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 3.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,926.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
