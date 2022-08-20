Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Gap Down to $25.66

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.66, but opened at $24.62. Allegro MicroSystems shares last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 466 shares trading hands.

ALGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,926.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

