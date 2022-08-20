Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2,923.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day moving average is $103.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.90 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.21.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.