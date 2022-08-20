Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,405,000 after acquiring an additional 30,299 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 418.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,150,243. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $95.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.15. The stock has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.