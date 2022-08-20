Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 670,097 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 79,395.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 670,097 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of BlackRock worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $713.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $646.68 and a 200-day moving average of $682.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

