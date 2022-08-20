4,360 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zoetis by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

NYSE ZTS opened at $169.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

