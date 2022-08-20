10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Down to $42.89

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.89, but opened at $40.58. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $40.20, with a volume of 5,467 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. William Blair lowered shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

10x Genomics Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.12.

Insider Activity

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,692.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $9,144,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

