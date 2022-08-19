Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Holdings Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $175.31 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $684,716.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,860,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

