Wells Fargo & Company Increases Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $310.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s current price.

EL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.30.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $281.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.