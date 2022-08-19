WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,228,000 after buying an additional 6,810,208 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,747 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 365.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,319,000 after acquiring an additional 447,398 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 954,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,293,000 after purchasing an additional 328,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,297,000 after purchasing an additional 301,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $107.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,059. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.