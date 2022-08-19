Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $158.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s current price.

WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $139.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.75 and a 200-day moving average of $136.67. The company has a market cap of $381.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 7,999.4% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 12,635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,658.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 11,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 130,461 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

