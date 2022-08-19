Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 47,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 142,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 114,371 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 617,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 170,140 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 968,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,655,000 after purchasing an additional 65,509 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $42.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

