Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 25,535 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,535 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 188,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,770 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average of $66.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of -35.40, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

