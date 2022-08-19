Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $911.40

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 911.40 ($11.01) and last traded at GBX 912 ($11.02), with a volume of 164727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 942.20 ($11.38).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TPK. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,590 ($19.21) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,580.50 ($19.10).

Travis Perkins Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 982.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,180.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 828.83.

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

About Travis Perkins

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.23%.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

