Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

SDY stock opened at $131.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $113.22 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.75.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

