Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

STWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

