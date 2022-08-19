Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,237 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 302.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $28.38 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

