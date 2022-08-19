Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,867 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 660,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60,936 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFG. TD Securities raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

NYSE WFG opened at $94.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.63. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $66.24 and a 1-year high of $102.96.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.07 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.46 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Further Reading

