Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 7,100 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $105.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.26. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.87.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMN. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

