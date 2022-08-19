Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,833 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTLF. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 169,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after buying an additional 71,075 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.13. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.76 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

