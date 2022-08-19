Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $999,000 Investment in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USCT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USCT opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $11.04.

About TKB Critical Technologies 1

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

