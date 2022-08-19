Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $884,000 Investment in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 31,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,096 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,492,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $946,176.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $946,176.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 9,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $712,886.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,125.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,072. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

ACLS stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.85.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.